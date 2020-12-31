PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) Shares Gap Up to $0.65

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) (LON:PTR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.65, but opened at $0.68. PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 267,639 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.79, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of £5.62 million and a P/E ratio of -0.74.

PetroNeft Resources plc (PTR.L) Company Profile (LON:PTR)

PetroNeft Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Russia. The company's primary assets are a 50% operating interest in Licence 61 that covers 4,991 square kilometers in the Tomsk Oblast; and a 50% operating interest in Licence 67 covering 2,447 square kilometers located in the Tomsk Oblast.

