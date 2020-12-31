Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill Sells 24,370 Shares

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Director Edward L. Cahill sold 24,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $1,394,451.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,045,968.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Phreesia stock opened at $54.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.60 and a beta of 1.45. Phreesia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 18.50% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phreesia by 17.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 29,771 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 3.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 99,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 2.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 234,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,553,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,034,000 after purchasing an additional 125,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 67.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 64,579 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Phreesia from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $33.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

