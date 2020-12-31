PieDAO DOUGH v2 Price Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.80 or 0.00002771 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and $65,346.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00029718 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.01 or 0.00127511 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.37 or 0.00180414 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.00561508 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.41 or 0.00304554 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019050 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00082707 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 73,412,841 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,113,202 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

PieDAO DOUGH v2 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.