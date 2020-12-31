Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, nineteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.29.

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Truist raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TD Securities raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $114.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $48.62 and a 12 month high of $159.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.44.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,235.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $617,050.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,835 shares of company stock worth $1,567,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,300 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 78.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 74,993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 32,892 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 200.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,304 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $17,225,000 after buying an additional 21,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.