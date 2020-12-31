Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.13.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Shares of PLYA opened at $5.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $773.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.09.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 34.82% and a negative return on equity of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $28.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ryan Paul Hymel sold 7,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.12, for a total transaction of $31,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 125,000 shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $546,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 232,544 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,331 in the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 64.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 165,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 64,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 874,200.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,380,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 149.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates its resorts under eight brand names. As of October 16, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 21 resorts comprising 8,172 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.