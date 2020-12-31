PlayChip (PLA) Hits Market Cap of $8.31 Million

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, PlayChip has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One PlayChip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including LATOKEN and HitBTC. PlayChip has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $31.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00039424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006647 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.59 or 0.00298952 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00015465 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00026064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $597.47 or 0.02039297 BTC.

PlayChip Profile

PlayChip is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip. The official website for PlayChip is www.playchip.com. PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PlayChip

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

