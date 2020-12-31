Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) versus TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Critical Survey

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) and Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Pluralsight’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $353.88 million 1.27 -$54.89 million ($0.39) -11.08 Pluralsight $316.91 million 9.63 -$112.66 million ($0.98) -21.37

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Pluralsight. Pluralsight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueCar, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

TrueCar has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pluralsight has a beta of 2.44, meaning that its share price is 144% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Pluralsight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar -11.76% -5.73% -4.47% Pluralsight -36.22% -57.32% -13.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of TrueCar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of Pluralsight shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of TrueCar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of Pluralsight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for TrueCar and Pluralsight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 4 4 0 2.50 Pluralsight 1 13 3 0 2.12

TrueCar currently has a consensus target price of $5.05, indicating a potential upside of 16.90%. Pluralsight has a consensus target price of $21.23, indicating a potential upside of 1.38%. Given TrueCar’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Pluralsight.

Summary

TrueCar beats Pluralsight on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc. operates as an internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar website and mobile applications. Its platform enables users to obtain market-based pricing data on new and used cars, and to connect with its network of TrueCar certified dealers. The company also offers forecast and consulting services regarding determination of the residual value of an automobile at given future points in time, which are used to underwrite automotive loans and leases, and by financial institutions to measure exposure and risk across loan, lease, and fleet portfolios. In addition, it provides geographically specific real-time pricing information for consumers and dealers; TrueCar Trade, which gives consumers information on the value of their trade-in vehicles and enables them to obtain a guaranteed trade-in price before setting foot in the dealership; DealerSync, a dealer website creation and management service and a software platform that assists dealers in managing, marketing, and growing their business; and DealerScience that provides dealers with advanced digital retailing software tools. Further, the company customizes and operates its platform for financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and large enterprises. The company was formerly known as Zag.com Inc. TrueCar, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc. operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Farmington, Utah.

