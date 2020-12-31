Pluton Reaches Market Cap of $3.93 Million (PLU)

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Pluton has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $3.93 million and $352,453.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton token can now be purchased for approximately $4.61 or 0.00015717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00006736 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.14 or 0.00300453 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00015361 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026240 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $596.46 or 0.02033246 BTC.

About Pluton

PLU is a token. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 852,000 tokens. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pluton

Pluton can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

