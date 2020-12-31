PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Hits New 1-Year High at $61.42

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $61.42 and last traded at $60.41, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.43.

PMVP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut PMV Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.69.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($1.18).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $380,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $787,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,113,000.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. Its lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects and restores p53 function. The company also develops product candidates for p53 R273H hotspot mutation and other p53 hotspot mutations.

