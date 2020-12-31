POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.87

POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.87 and last traded at C$0.82, with a volume of 1697967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.55. The firm has a market cap of C$241.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

About POET Technologies Inc. (PTK.V) (CVE:PTK)

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

