POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $20.42

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st.

Get POLA Orbis alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.37.

About POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF)

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for POLA Orbis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POLA Orbis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.