Polyient Games Governance Token Price Hits $131.13 on Major Exchanges (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token token can currently be bought for approximately $131.13 or 0.00459644 BTC on major exchanges. Polyient Games Governance Token has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and $226,566.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00028052 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00130654 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $161.38 or 0.00565705 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.59 or 0.00163319 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.32 or 0.00309590 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019382 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.21 or 0.00049823 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

Polyient Games Governance Token’s genesis date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,550 tokens. The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games.

Buying and Selling Polyient Games Governance Token

Polyient Games Governance Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

