PopularCoin (POP) Price Tops $0.0001

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 55.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. PopularCoin has a market cap of $443,534.06 and $1.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PopularCoin has traded up 436% against the US dollar. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.65 or 0.00431524 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,275.22 or 0.99749183 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00017844 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00021837 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006945 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 45.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002569 BTC.

About PopularCoin

PopularCoin (POP) is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 4,138,087,486 coins. The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PopularCoin’s official website is www.popularcoin.com.

PopularCoin Coin Trading

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

