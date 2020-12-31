Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Price Target Raised to $2.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) had its price objective hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $1.75 to $2.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTMN. ValuEngine raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd.

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $1.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.32. Portman Ridge Finance has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.39.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Portman Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Portman Ridge Finance will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 4.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 253,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 167.9% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 38,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 24,247 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 22.7% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 270,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC raised its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 110.6% in the second quarter. Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 181,494 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance in the second quarter worth about $493,000. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Portman Ridge Finance

Portman Ridge Finance Corp. operates as a non-diversified management investment company. The firm targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.