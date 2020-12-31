Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $90.00. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Power Integrations traded as high as $82.03 and last traded at $79.13, with a volume of 222229 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.33.

POWI has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Power Integrations in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $562,938.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 3,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.51, for a total value of $257,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 105,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,215,610.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,930 shares of company stock valued at $7,279,447 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $82.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $121.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.44%.

About Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current (AC) to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as LED lighting.

