Prairie Mining Limited (PDZ.L) (LON:PDZ) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of Prairie Mining Limited (PDZ.L) (LON:PDZ) traded down 6.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.34 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). 37,829 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 81,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.75 ($0.15).

The company has a market cap of £25.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 11.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 13.57.

Prairie Mining Limited (PDZ.L) Company Profile (LON:PDZ)

Prairie Mining Limited, a coal development company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, appraisal, and development of resource projects in Australia and Poland. It develops and operates Jan Karski semi-soft coking coal mine in the Lublin Coal Basin, as well as Debiensko hard coking coal mine in Upper Silesia.

