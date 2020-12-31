Primecoin (XPM) 1-Day Volume Reaches $10,467.00

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 31st. Over the last week, Primecoin has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and approximately $10,467.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 34,575,717 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin.

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

