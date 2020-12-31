Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Shares Down 5.5%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) shares dropped 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.07 and last traded at $2.59. Approximately 5,502,736 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the average daily volume of 1,824,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.74.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Professional Diversity Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 126.02% and a negative return on equity of 213.18%. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Professional Diversity Network as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

