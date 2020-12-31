Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Upgraded by TheStreet to C

TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFPT. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Proofpoint from $155.00 to $124.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub raised Proofpoint from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights lowered Proofpoint from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Proofpoint in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Proofpoint presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $134.61.

Shares of Proofpoint stock opened at $136.19 on Monday. Proofpoint has a 12-month low of $83.81 and a 12-month high of $137.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.52 and its 200-day moving average is $109.98.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 7.11% and a negative net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Proofpoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $1,054,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total value of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,149 shares in the company, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,115 shares of company stock worth $8,345,639. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFPT. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Proofpoint by 129.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 882 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Proofpoint in the third quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Proofpoint by 40.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

