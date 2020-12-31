ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PUMP) will report ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). ProPetro reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 188%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NASDAQ:PUMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $133.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.29 million. ProPetro’s revenue for the quarter was down 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUMP. Zacks Investment Research cut ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of PUMP traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,563. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $1.36 and a 12 month high of $12.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 80,063 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 793,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 346,043 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the 3rd quarter worth $1,417,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 132,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

