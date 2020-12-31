Propy Trading Down 8.3% Over Last Week (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 31st. Propy has a total market cap of $5.27 million and approximately $85,383.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Propy token can now be bought for about $0.0752 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Propy has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00039464 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006130 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.13 or 0.00293440 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00014998 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025757 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $572.49 or 0.01996744 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a token. It launched on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 tokens. The official website for Propy is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.