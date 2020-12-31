ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) Stock Price Up 2.6%

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD)’s share price rose 2.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $102.65 and last traded at $101.06. Approximately 13,846 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 18,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.48.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

About ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (NYSEARCA:UMDD)

ProShares UltraPro MidCap400 (the Fund), seeks daily investment results, which correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The Index is used measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. Companies are selected for inclusion in the Index by Standard & Poor’s based on adequate liquidity, appropriate market capitalization, financial viability and public float.

