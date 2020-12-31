Proton Token Hits Market Cap of $253,528.79 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One Proton Token token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Proton Token has a total market cap of $253,528.79 and $262,446.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Proton Token has traded up 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00039065 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00294745 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00015159 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00025720 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $596.17 or 0.02029689 BTC.

About Proton Token

PTT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton Token is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

