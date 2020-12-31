Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Provention Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVB opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $974.98 million, a P/E ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 3.53. Provention Bio has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.92.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.16). On average, equities research analysts predict that Provention Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 8,140 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provention Bio during the third quarter worth approximately $300,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 27,774 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 207.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 314,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 212,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.05% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

