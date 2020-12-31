ProximaX Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.83 Million (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 31st. ProximaX has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $136,122.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ProximaX has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ProximaX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Bilaxy and Coinsuper.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ProximaX

ProximaX was first traded on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Kryptono and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

