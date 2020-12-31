ProximaX Price Tops $0.0010 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. ProximaX has a total market capitalization of $5.94 million and approximately $140,181.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ProximaX has traded 12.5% lower against the dollar. One ProximaX token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy, Coinsuper and Kryptono.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003408 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00031135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00129196 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.05 or 0.00561847 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00159836 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00303471 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00018960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00081968 BTC.

About ProximaX

ProximaX was first traded on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. ProximaX’s official website is proximax.io.

ProximaX Token Trading

ProximaX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ProximaX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

