Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:ROSYY traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.29. 1,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $8.85.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions.

