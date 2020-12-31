Pure Cycle (PCYO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 5th.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 32.75%.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $10.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $261.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.54. Pure Cycle has a 52 week low of $7.18 and a 52 week high of $13.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Pure Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Pure Cycle Company Profile

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

