PutinCoin (PUT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a market cap of $34,457.79 and approximately $43.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded 38.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,974.51 or 0.99951571 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00022013 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002181 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000135 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003438 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00041997 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PutinCoin Coin Trading

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

