Q4 2020 Earnings Estimate for PDC Energy, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, December 29th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy producer reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.42. PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $249.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was down 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on PDC Energy from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised PDC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PDC Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

PDCE stock opened at $20.57 on Wednesday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.83, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $63,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 3,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total value of $64,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 5.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 284,038 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 188.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 414,550 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 911,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 53,467 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 455,037 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 145,898 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 31,790 shares in the last quarter.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

