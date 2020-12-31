QANplatform (QARK) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $679.00

QANplatform (CURRENCY:QARK) traded up 22.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. QANplatform has a market cap of $916,579.11 and $679.00 worth of QANplatform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, QANplatform has traded up 56.8% against the US dollar. One QANplatform token can currently be bought for $0.0481 or 0.00000165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003437 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.66 or 0.00029750 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00127363 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00180205 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.05 or 0.00559969 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.70 or 0.00304637 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00081969 BTC.

About QANplatform

QANplatform’s total supply is 333,333,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,057,960 tokens. QANplatform’s official website is qanplatform.com. The official message board for QANplatform is medium.com/@qanplatform.

QANplatform Token Trading

QANplatform can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QANplatform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QANplatform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QANplatform using one of the exchanges listed above.

