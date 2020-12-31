QASH Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.77 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, QASH has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $10.77 million and $267,473.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH token can now be bought for about $0.0308 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00293607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $586.72 or 0.02012955 BTC.

About QASH

QASH (QASH) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. QASH’s official website is www.liquid.com.

Buying and Selling QASH

QASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

