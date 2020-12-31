QuadrantProtocol (EQUAD) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39,912.00

QuadrantProtocol (CURRENCY:EQUAD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 31st. During the last week, QuadrantProtocol has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. QuadrantProtocol has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $39,912.00 worth of QuadrantProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuadrantProtocol token can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QuadrantProtocol

QuadrantProtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 391,775,431 tokens. The official message board for QuadrantProtocol is medium.com/quadrantprotocol. The Reddit community for QuadrantProtocol is /r/quadrantprotocol. QuadrantProtocol’s official Twitter account is @explorequadrant. The official website for QuadrantProtocol is www.quadrantprotocol.com.

QuadrantProtocol Token Trading

QuadrantProtocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuadrantProtocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuadrantProtocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QuadrantProtocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

