QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Stock Price Down 12.3%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) shares fell 12.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $94.00 and last traded at $101.00. 16,666,490 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 126% from the average session volume of 7,375,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.20.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation manufactures and supplies lithium batteries for electric vehicles. The company focuses on fundamental disruption in the energy storage sector. QuantumScape Corporation was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Jose, California.

