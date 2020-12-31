Quiztok Hits One Day Volume of $878,851.00 (QTCON)

Quiztok (CURRENCY:QTCON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last seven days, Quiztok has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Quiztok has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $878,851.00 worth of Quiztok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quiztok token can currently be bought for about $0.0140 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005229 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000742 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 51.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000029 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quiztok

QTCON is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. Quiztok’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 356,861,628 tokens. Quiztok’s official message board is post.naver.com/quiztok_kr. The official website for Quiztok is www.quiztok.com/en/index.php.

Quiztok Token Trading

Quiztok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quiztok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quiztok should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quiztok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

