RA International Group PLC (RAI.L) (LON:RAI) Trading Down 1.9%

RA International Group PLC (RAI.L) (LON:RAI) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 50.51 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). Approximately 98,686 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 109,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52 ($0.68).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 44.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £86.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80.

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

