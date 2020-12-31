Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.82

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82 and traded as high as $5.05. Raiffeisen Bank International shares last traded at $4.96, with a volume of 530 shares trading hands.

RAIFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Raiffeisen Bank International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Raiffeisen Bank International has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 11.69%.

About Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cash management services, such as account, reporting, clearing, settlement, cash pooling, and card acquiring services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

