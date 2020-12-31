Rakon (RKN) Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Rakon (CURRENCY:RKN) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Rakon token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rakon has traded up 14.9% against the US dollar. Rakon has a market cap of $33.08 million and $1.98 million worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rakon alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00199474 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.19 or 0.00440902 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00029982 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000138 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 84.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00010051 BTC.

Rakon Token Profile

RKN is a token. Its launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @RakonRkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rakon is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Rakon Token Trading

Rakon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rakon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rakon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rakon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rakon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.