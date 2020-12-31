Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.47.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RL. Bank of America downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays downgraded Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

Shares of RL opened at $103.94 on Thursday. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $59.82 and a 52 week high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.79.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 2.67%. Ralph Lauren’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. George acquired 3,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.51 per share, with a total value of $250,742.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,285.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,188,987 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $420,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,706 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.2% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,149,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $78,120,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 22.6% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 832,588 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,591,000 after purchasing an additional 153,651 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 807,506 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,886,000 after buying an additional 61,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,084,000 after buying an additional 27,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

