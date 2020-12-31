Rambus Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,780 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 873% compared to the average volume of 183 put options.

RMBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Roth Capital upped their target price on Rambus from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

Get Rambus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RMBS opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -42.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. Rambus has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $18.54.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.38). Rambus had a negative net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rambus will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Rambus announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 5,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $96,777.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,446,718.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $37,997.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 109,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,249.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,313 shares of company stock worth $549,392 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMBS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Rambus during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $41,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 254,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 80,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rambus during the second quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. It offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and industry-standard interface solutions, such as 28G, 32G, 56G, and 112G SerDes, as well as PCIe 5.0.

Further Reading: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.