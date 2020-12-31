Rate3 (RTE) Hits One Day Volume of $190,983.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Rate3 has a market cap of $338,484.60 and approximately $190,983.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 7.8% lower against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinrail, ABCC, Hotbit and Ethfinex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00038382 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003444 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.58 or 0.00293607 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00015046 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00024516 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $586.72 or 0.02012955 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It was first traded on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, IDEX, BitForex, ABCC, Ethfinex, Hotbit, DDEX, Bibox, FCoin, DEx.top and HADAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

