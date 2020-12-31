Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) Shares Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 126.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raven Industries were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RAVN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Raven Industries by 364.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 52,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 41,025 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Raven Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $699,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 234,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after buying an additional 34,235 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RAVN shares. BidaskClub raised Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Raven Industries in a research note on Monday, October 26th.

NASDAQ RAVN opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.24. Raven Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.01 and a fifty-two week high of $36.14.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $96.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.50 million. Raven Industries had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 6.45%. As a group, analysts forecast that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc, a technology company, provides various products to customers in the industrial, agricultural, geo-membrane, construction, aerospace/defense, and commercial lighter-than-air markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar. The Applied Technology segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services precision agriculture products and information management tools that enable farmers to enhance farm yields.

