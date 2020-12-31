Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE: RYAM):

12/28/2020 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/26/2020 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.00 price target on the stock.

12/25/2020 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/17/2020 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/15/2020 – Rayonier Advanced Materials was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 408,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.01 million, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 3.67. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $424.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 18.34%. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 8.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 890.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 237,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 213,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

