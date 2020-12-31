RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ROLL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $112.00.

NASDAQ ROLL opened at $179.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 6.37. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.13.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $146.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.66 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.86%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 13,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.68, for a total value of $2,248,335.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Stewart sold 917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.84, for a total value of $163,996.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,291 shares of company stock worth $10,234,296 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,566,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,818,000 after purchasing an additional 191,437 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,424,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,722,000 after purchasing an additional 120,833 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,649,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,506,000 after purchasing an additional 111,051 shares during the period. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

