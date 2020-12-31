Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB) Shares Gap Down to $22.92

Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.92, but opened at $19.77. Reading International shares last traded at $21.76, with a volume of 656 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

Get Reading International alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reading International stock. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Reading International were worth $186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Reading International (NASDAQ:RDIB)

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.