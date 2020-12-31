RealTract 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 33.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 31st. One RealTract token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Mercatox and IDAX. RealTract has a market cap of $156,120.93 and approximately $11.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RealTract has traded 62.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00030964 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00127920 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00180993 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.75 or 0.00560641 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00304015 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00084705 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. The official message board for RealTract is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

