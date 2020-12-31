REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) Trading Up 10.9%

REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF) shares were up 10.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.95 and last traded at $1.94. Approximately 3,807 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of REC Silicon ASA in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42.

About REC Silicon ASA (OTCMKTS:RNWEF)

REC Silicon ASA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells silicon materials for the solar and electronics industries worldwide. It offers various solar grade polysilicon for solar applications, including granular polysilicon, Siemens rod sections, chunks, chips, and fines. The company also provides electronic grade polysilicon comprising TearDrop, as-grown Siemens rods, rod sections, chunks, and chips for use in Czochralski monocrystalline ingot/wafer manufacturing for the semiconductor industry, as well as other electronic market segments, such as optics and microelectromechanical systems; and float zone polysilicon.

