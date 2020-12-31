Redd 24-Hour Volume Hits $498,877.00 (RDD)

Redd (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. One Redd coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Redd has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Redd Profile

Redd (CRYPTO:RDD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin. Redd’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com.

Redd Coin Trading

Redd can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Redd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Redd should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Redd using one of the exchanges listed above.

