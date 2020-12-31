ReddCoin Market Capitalization Hits $38.84 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 16.4% higher against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $38.84 million and approximately $133,961.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29,012.13 or 0.99942785 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00027315 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00021111 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.30 or 0.00342083 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.13 or 0.00517180 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00139392 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00039420 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

ReddCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.