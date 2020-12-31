Refereum One Day Volume Reaches $3.28 Million (RFR)

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. Refereum has a market capitalization of $18.38 million and approximately $3.28 million worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Refereum has traded 28.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00039961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00006105 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003476 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.00295534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014872 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00026649 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $574.52 or 0.01989547 BTC.

Refereum Token Profile

Refereum is a token. It was first traded on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. Refereum’s official website is refereum.com. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum. Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum.

Buying and Selling Refereum

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.